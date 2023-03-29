Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 11.9% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $149,158.77 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01145031 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $155,104.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

