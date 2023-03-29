Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $149,436.19 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01145031 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $155,104.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

