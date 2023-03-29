JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Holdings Lowered by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after purchasing an additional 346,227 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JCPB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.06. 82,935 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

