JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Lifted by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 648,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,767. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

