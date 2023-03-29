Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $726.03

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 726.03 ($8.92) and traded as low as GBX 649 ($7.97). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 665 ($8.17), with a volume of 164,443 shares changing hands.

Keller Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 767.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 725.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £486.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,047.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Keller Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,031.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Keller Group

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 48,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 661 ($8.12), for a total transaction of £320,386.70 ($393,643.81). Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

