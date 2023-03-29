Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 385,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,919. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Further Reading

