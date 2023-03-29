KeyCorp Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Talos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,123,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 168,104 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 281.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $11,628,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

