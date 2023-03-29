Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $79.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,745 shares of company stock worth $7,344,570. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

