K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($22.58) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

SDF opened at €18.85 ($20.27) on Monday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.52 ($18.84) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($39.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

