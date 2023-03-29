Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 413,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,841. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.