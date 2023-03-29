Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.48. 407,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

