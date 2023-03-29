LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($126.88) to €91.00 ($97.85) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €92.00 ($98.92) to €87.00 ($93.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($96.77) to €72.00 ($77.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($79.57) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

LEG Immobilien stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $106.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

