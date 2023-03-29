Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

VTI traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.07. 2,232,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

