LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

