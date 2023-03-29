Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

