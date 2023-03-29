LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

