Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $626.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,739,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,687,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380479 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
