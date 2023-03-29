Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $626.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,739,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,687,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380479 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $58.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.