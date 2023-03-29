LTG Capital LLC Acquires 26,119 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.24. 84,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.61 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

