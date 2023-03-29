LTG Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

LTG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 531,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

