MagnetGold (MTG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,046.06

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $96.05 million and approximately $8,046.06 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

