Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Down 2%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Malvern International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.45. The company has a market cap of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 1.11.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

