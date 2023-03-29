Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,565,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 169,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 401.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 120,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

