Maxim Group Lowers Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target to $2.75

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 179.19% from the company’s current price.

Society Pass Stock Down 1.4 %

SOPA stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Society Pass

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Society Pass by 281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Society Pass in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Society Pass by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

