Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MAYNF remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

