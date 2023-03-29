Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

