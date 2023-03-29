Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,620 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Perficient accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Perficient worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 373,543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,112 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.42. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

