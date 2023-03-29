Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $470,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

