Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

VRTX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,876. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.38.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.