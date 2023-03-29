Mechanics Financial Corp Has $788,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

