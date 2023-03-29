Mechanics Financial Corp Invests $160,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,830. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.53 and a 200 day moving average of $490.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

