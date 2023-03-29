Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.44

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.44 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 162.25 ($1.99). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 161 ($1.98), with a volume of 8,034,735 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192 ($2.36).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,704.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.68.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

About Melrose Industries

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.