Meta Platforms (META) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently:

3/27/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $188.00 to $220.00.

3/16/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $228.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $220.00.

3/15/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $238.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $230.00.

3/14/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $230.00.

3/9/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/6/2023 – Meta Platforms had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Arete Research.

2/10/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $225.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Securities from $220.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $164.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $168.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $150.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $170.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

1/30/2023 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,811,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,721,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,159. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

