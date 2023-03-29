Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.54 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00010263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $49.54 million and $132,211.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,120,941 coins and its circulating supply is 16,952,791 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,120,941 with 16,952,791 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.93027837 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $189,803.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

