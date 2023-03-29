Midas Price Tops $1.42 on Major Exchanges (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Midas has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Midas token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $399.68 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.42176364 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

