Mill Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,399 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,310. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
