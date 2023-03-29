Mill Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.71. 1,285,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

