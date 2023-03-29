Mill Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $20.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,565.52. 60,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,469.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,115.86. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

