Mill Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 766,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,987. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

