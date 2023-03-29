Mill Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock valued at $180,072,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 711,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.