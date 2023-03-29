Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mill Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,972,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 263.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,962. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

