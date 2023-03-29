Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 5.3%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. 96,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,163,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $113,704.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,655 shares of company stock worth $699,126. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Natixis grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 363.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

