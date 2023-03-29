Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 1,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Mitie Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

