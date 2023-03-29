MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $35.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 10.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.74. 521,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,467. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

