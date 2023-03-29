MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $139.61. 25,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,528. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

