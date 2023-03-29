MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 512 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 3,740,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,742,801. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

