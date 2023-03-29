MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. 227,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,302. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

