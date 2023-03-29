Mondelez International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.