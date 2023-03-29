Mondelez International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
Mondelez International Price Performance
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $70.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
