Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,622. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

