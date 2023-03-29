Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 5,997 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 140,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

IHI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.54. 135,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

