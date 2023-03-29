Montecito Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,588,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

